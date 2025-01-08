Latest Research: Nigerian Men Ranked Amongst Men With Longest Manhood In The World

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Nigeria has been ranked among nations with average penis sizes around the globe.

The average p3n!s length when erected in Nigeria is around (6.69 inches) according to Data Pandas, an online library of datasets about health, crime, education, demographics, and the economy. 
 
The measurements were derived from self-reporting, opening the possibility that the men surveyed exaggerated the sizes of their m3mbers.

Researchers performed a sweeping review of existing studies from around the world that measured penis size by health professionals in samples of 50 people or more. 
 
Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo earned the top spots for penis length, with an average of 7.07 in and 7.05 in, respectively. Ecuador was third with an average of 6.93 in.

After Ecuador, the Republic of the Congo and Ghana have average lengths of approximately 6.83 inches and 6.81 inches, respectively. 
 
Nigeria rounded out the top five (6.69 in) followed by Venezuela (6.66 in), Lebanon (6.62 in), Colombia (6.59 in), and Cameroon (6.55 in).

After Cameroon, France leads with an average girth of 5.37 in around, followed closely by the Netherlands at 5.33 in. 
 
 Belgium and Denmark share similar measurements, at 5.22 in each, securing the fourth and fifth positions.
 
Australia, which was ranked 20th for length, had the world's sixth-highest average girth followed by Norway at 5.18 inches and Sudan at 5.15 in. 
 
The countries with reported smallest sizes tend to be located in Southeast or East Asia.
 
Thailand ranked first with an average erect penis length of approximately 3.71 inches, followed by North Korea at 3.78 inches.
 
Cambodia's average length is about 3.88 inches, Nepal's is around 3.93 inches, Myanmar's is 3.97 inches, and Laos's is 4.00 inches.
 
Vietnam's average is approximately 4 inches as well, while Sri Lanka's average is around 4.02 inches. South Korea averages about 4.26 inches, and the Philippines ranks at approximately 4.28 inches.
Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال