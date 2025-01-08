Nigeria has been ranked among nations with average penis sizes around the globe.





The average p3n!s length when erected in Nigeria is around (6.69 inches) according to Data Pandas, an online library of datasets about health, crime, education, demographics, and the economy.

The measurements were derived from self-reporting, opening the possibility that the men surveyed exaggerated the sizes of their m3mbers.





Researchers performed a sweeping review of existing studies from around the world that measured penis size by health professionals in samples of 50 people or more.

Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo earned the top spots for penis length, with an average of 7.07 in and 7.05 in, respectively. Ecuador was third with an average of 6.93 in.





After Ecuador, the Republic of the Congo and Ghana have average lengths of approximately 6.83 inches and 6.81 inches, respectively.

Nigeria rounded out the top five (6.69 in) followed by Venezuela (6.66 in), Lebanon (6.62 in), Colombia (6.59 in), and Cameroon (6.55 in).





After Cameroon, France leads with an average girth of 5.37 in around, followed closely by the Netherlands at 5.33 in.

Belgium and Denmark share similar measurements, at 5.22 in each, securing the fourth and fifth positions.

Australia, which was ranked 20th for length, had the world's sixth-highest average girth followed by Norway at 5.18 inches and Sudan at 5.15 in.

The countries with reported smallest sizes tend to be located in Southeast or East Asia.

Thailand ranked first with an average erect penis length of approximately 3.71 inches, followed by North Korea at 3.78 inches.

Cambodia's average length is about 3.88 inches, Nepal's is around 3.93 inches, Myanmar's is 3.97 inches, and Laos's is 4.00 inches.

Vietnam's average is approximately 4 inches as well, while Sri Lanka's average is around 4.02 inches. South Korea averages about 4.26 inches, and the Philippines ranks at approximately 4.28 inches.