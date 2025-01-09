I Will Keep Supporting University On The Niger ...Peter Obi Assures

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the newly established University on the Niger in Anambra State. Speaking during the grand formal opening of the University's permanent site at Umunya, an event presided over by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, Obi emphasised his enduring belief in education as a tool for human and societal development.





Reflecting on his tenure as Governor of Anambra State, Obi recounted how he returned Mission schools to their original owners (the Church), acknowledging how this singular act revitalised their faith in educational investment. “The return of schools to the Church was a milestone in rebuilding our education system. It renewed the confidence of both the Catholic and Anglican communities, inspiring them to lift Education to great heights, eventually establishing new universities in Anambra State. These institutions have since played a significant role in advancing human capital development in the state and beyond,” Obi remarked.





He commended the Diocese on the Niger, under the visionary leadership of its Bishop, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo, for its foresight in establishing the university, describing it as a beacon of hope for the future.





It would be recalled that on November 7, 2024, Obi donated N50 million to support the university’s development. The donation, according to sources, was effectively channelled toward strengthening the institution’s facilities.





Reiterating his philosophy of investing in education as the bedrock of national development, Obi concluded: “My support for this institution and others like it will remain unwavering. I believe in education as a transformative force, and I am committed to contributing in any way I can to ensure our youths have access to quality learning.”





Earlier in his address, the Primate of the Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, lauded Bishop Owen Nwokolo (the Proprietor of the university) for his initiative and courage in founding the institution. He called on people of goodwill to support the university to actualise its Vision for the benefit and betterment of society.





Speaking to members of the Press after the event, the former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning and Peter Obi's Chief of Staff, and current Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Paul University Awka, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna who accompanied Peter Obi to the event, expressed her joy at the landmark development. She recalled that, as Governor, Obi's insistence on returning the land (on which the university is now sited) to the Church after the relocation of the NYSC camp from there to Mbaukwu/Umuawulu which Obi started its construction, was the genesis of what was being celebrated now. She also highlighted the critical role Mr. Peter Obi played in preparing the institution’s infrastructure, especially through his efforts in upgrading Iyienu Hospital that contributed in making it possible for its emergence as the university’s Teaching Hospital. “Some of the infrastructure at Iyienu Hospital today is a testimony to Mr. Obi’s relentless commitment to healthcare and education through his revolutionary 'Government-Church Partnership'. During his tenure as Governor, he invested heavily in the hospital's facilities, and even after leaving office, he has not relented in supporting its growth,” she remarked.





The highlight of the event was the commissioning of several completed projects by the Primate.





The establishment of the University on the Niger is poised to strengthen the educational landscape in Anambra State, creating new opportunities for innovation, academic excellence, and human capacity development.





•Obi speaking during the grand formal opening of UniNiger’s permanent site at Umunya