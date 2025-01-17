Gov Adeleke Imposes Fresh Curfew On Osun Communities

Sequel to an outbreak of yet another communal misunderstanding between Ifon and Ilobu communities, the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has ordered that a curfew be imposed in the two warring communities with immediate effect.





The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi made this known today in a Press Statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the State capital.





To forestall further escalation of the crisis, the Governor has approved that a 7pm to 7am curfew be imposed .





Kolapo Alimi’s Press Statement in relation to the imposition of the curfew reads further

“Following the outbreak of another communal clashes between the people of Ifon and Ilobu, the Osun state government has taken the following decisions aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the warring communities.





“That a 7pm to 7am curfew be imposed with immediate effect starting from today, Thursday 16th of Jan 2025 until further notice.





“That a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, and Civil Defence has been, accordingly, deployed to the warring communities to forestall further anarchy .





"That all stakeholders in the areas are advised to cooperate with the State Government to resolve the issues amicably at ensuring lasting peace.





"That an enlarged Committee of Stakeholders which shall consist of the representatives of the Communities, the Service Chiefs,the representatives of the State Council of Obas and other relevant bodies be immediately constituted to resolve the issue permanently.





“Finally, anyone or group of persons, found or caught doing or instigating any further violence, knowingly or unknowingly, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the full wrath of the law, via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictates of the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria” ended the press statement.



