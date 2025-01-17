Alleged N1.96bn Fraud: Court Slates Jan 31 for Ex- Accountant General Of Federation Nnabuoku's Trial

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja has fixed January 31, 2025 for the trial of the former

Acting Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, Anamekwe Nnabuoku for alleged multiple financial fraud to the tune of N1.96billion.





Nnabuoku was on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on an amended nine-count charge, bordering on criminal conspiracy, money laundering after his co-defendant, Felix Nweke opted for a plea bargain.





Prosecuting counsel, Martha Babatunde had during the proceedings, informed the court that the charges have been amended and requested that they be read to the defendant to enable him take his plea.





Nnabuoku pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him, following which the prosecution requested for a trial date and prayed that the defendant be remanded in the custody of Nigeria Correctional Centre, while the defence counsel, Isidore Udenko informed the court of a bail application for the defendant.





The prosecution presented a counter-affidavit to the bail application and urged the court to deny the defendant bail on the ground that he posed a flight risk.





Justice Omotosho, however, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500 million (Five Hundred Million Naira) with two sureties in like sum. In addition, he ordered that the sureties must be owners of landed properties within Abuja and that

the value of the properties should not be less than N250 million each. The sureties, he ruled, must also depose to an affidavit of means, and submit their bank statements and tax clearance for three years, all of which would be verified by the court’s registrar.





He adjourned the matter till January 31, 2025 for trial.



