Foreign Fighters Behind Terror Attacks In N’west, N’east...DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday attributed the resurgence of terrorist attacks in the Northeast and Northwest to the influx of foreign fighters.

The activities of the foreign fighters, who serve as reinforcements for the terrorists, are aided by local informants, Director of Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen Edward Buba, said.

Also, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, who lamented the killings and violence, cautioned residents against collaborating with insurgents.

President Bola Tinubu had six days ago ordered the probe of the January 6 terror attack in Borno State. Over 40 persons, including soldiers, were killed. There have also been other attacks in Sokoto and Katsina states in which lives were lost.

Gen. Buba said at a news conference in Abuja that local collaborators often provided terrorists information on troops’ movements.

He said despite the challenge, the military was committed to combating terrorism and other security threats in the country.

Buba said: “The resurgence in terror attacks can be attributable to the influx of foreign fighters who came in as reinforcements for these terrorists. These foreign fighters are from the Sahelian Region.

‘’ The other contributing factor is the support from local collaborators who serve as informants, reporting on troops’ movements.

“In spite of the situation, troops are profoundly conscious of their role and responsibility in ending insurgency and terrorism in the nation. Though we might record occasional tactical setbacks.

“Our strategic objective remains unhindered and it is to break the terrorist will to fight. In essence, defeating an enemy means destroying or breaking his will to fight.

“We are achieving this by the cumulative effort of killing their operatives, commanders, and other senior leaders .

“We are taking away their most important assets such as logistics, administration, and fighting capabilities.

‘’We are also applying regional and international pressure, as well as engaging the media. All these combine to destroy the terrorists’ will to fight.”

“We understand that this war is not a quick fix, but a long and enduring military operation at the end of which these terrorists will be destroyed and we will have a better world.”

He also emphasised the significance of collective responsibility in ensuring national security.

“Sadly, we are not there yet but inching closer every day. On the whole, security is everybody’s business. We must not compromise on security, otherwise, we compromise everyone’s security.

“Significantly, as you “dey for, who dey for you” this year. Know that, “the military dey for you, dey for us,” Buba said.

Giving updates on troops’ successes in the past week, Gen. Buba said 156 terrorists were neutralised and 464 arrested for different crimes.

He added troops nabbed 29 oil thieves and rescued 181 kidnap victims.

The troops, according to him, recovered 219 high calibre weapons and 2,871 ammunition.

In the Niger Delta 48 crude oil cooking ovens, 10 dugout pits, 56 storage tanks, and 46 illegal refining sites were also destroyed .

Buba added that troops recovered 705,294 litres of stolen crude oil, 6,865 litres of illegally refined diesel , 1,500 litres of kerosene, and 800 litres of petrol.

In Jos, Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Samson Zhakom told reporters that 18 suspected kidnappers, bandits, and gunrunners were arrested in Plateau and Kaduna states.

Eighteen persons kidnapped in a forest between Plateau and Taraba states were rescued .

Zulum warns against collaboration

Governor Zulum issued a stern warning to farming and fishing communities in Baga against collaborating with insurgents.

The governor described such act as a significant threat to peace and stability in the region.

Zulum gave the warning while addressing residents of Baga at the palace of the District Head.

He called on the people of Baga and surrounding communities to conduct their farming and fishing activities only in areas permitted by the military.

Zulum’s counterpart in Katsina State, Dikko Radda, vowed to crush the bandits who attacked the Kankara General Hospital in the state.

He said :”This assault on healthcare workers and patients shows how low and cruel these bandits are.

“Though we have made noticeable progress in reducing these attacks, this incident reminds us that our mission is not complete.

“The Government of Katsina will not allow criminals to impede access to medical care or endanger healthcare workers.

“Anyone found aiding these criminals or participating in such attacks will face the full force of the law. There will be no haven for those who threaten our healthcare system.”

The governor assured the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association(NMA) and the Kankara General Hospital staff members of his administration’s commitment to their safety.

In Gusau, Lt. Col.Abdullahi Abubakar, coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre of Operation Fansan Yamma in Zamfara State, said that five soldiers were killed while conducting a coordinated offensive operations against Lakurawa terrorists in Gudu, Sokoto State.

He added in a statement that troops neutralised six terrorists and recovered four AK47 rifles

Its Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, said: “The armed actors who perpetrated this attack must be identified and brought to account. This attack serves as another grim reminder of the profound dangers civilians in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states continue to face.”

Matawalle: modern equipment needed

Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle has again called for improved funding of the defence sector .

He made the appeal while defending the ministry’s 2025 Budget proposal before the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Defence in Abuja.

He described the ministry’s current budget as insufficient, given the modern security challenges faced by the nation.

The minister said: “With the right equipment, we can significantly resolve the battle against banditry.”



