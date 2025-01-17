Breaking: Medical Doctor Allegedly Killed In Katsina Bandit Attacks, Still Alive

Few days ago, news broke that bandits invaded a General Hospital in Katsina State and killed a medical doctor in the process

According to the reports also published by CKNNews , the medical doctor Dr Sale Murtala died from wound sustained from the attack





But in a twist of fate ,pictures and reports coming from Katsina State revealed that the doctor survived attack and is now recuperating from his wounds

The latest information has been applauded by Nigerians on social media who have been praying for his quick recovery





This was the initial story circulated on social media

Dr Sale Murtala

"Killed last night at the Kankara General Hospital, Katsina State, by Bandits

Dr Sale is from Kankara

He was the overall best graduating medical student, 2019, from ABU, Zaria.

Emerging Best In:

1. Physiology

2. Histopathology

3. Biochemistry

4. Surgery

5. Chemical pathology

6. Haematology

7. Pharmacology

8. Community medicine project

9. Pathology

10. Commed

11. Anatomy

12. Med. Micro

13. Anatomy and surgery

Nigeria drains the soul

An unimaginably evil empire that swallows her best and her young

Sad. Too sad. Too bad"