Breaking: Medical Doctor Allegedly Killed In Katsina Bandit Attacks, Still Alive

Few days ago, news broke that bandits invaded a General Hospital in Katsina State and killed a medical doctor in the process
According to the reports also published by CKNNews , the medical doctor Dr Sale Murtala died from wound sustained from the attack
But in a twist of fate ,pictures and reports coming from Katsina State revealed that the doctor survived attack and is now recuperating from his wounds
The latest information has been applauded by Nigerians on social media who have been praying for his quick recovery
This was the initial story circulated on social media
Dr Sale Murtala
"Killed last night at the Kankara General Hospital, Katsina State, by Bandits
Dr Sale is from Kankara
He was the overall best graduating medical student, 2019, from ABU, Zaria.
Emerging Best In:
1. Physiology
2. Histopathology
3. Biochemistry
4. Surgery
5. Chemical pathology
6. Haematology
7. Pharmacology
8. Community medicine project
9. Pathology
10. Commed
11. Anatomy
12. Med. Micro
13. Anatomy and surgery
Nigeria drains the soul
An unimaginably evil empire that swallows her best and her young
Sad. Too sad. Too bad"