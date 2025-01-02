Elon Musk Calls Cybertruck Explosion In Front Of Trump Towers ‘likely act of terrorism’

The explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday was “likely” an act of terrorism, according to Elon Musk. The blast killed the driver of the electric car and left at least seven other people lightly injured.





The Tesla CEO alleged that the incident could be linked to the deadly car-ramming and shooting attack in New Orleans, which left at least 15 people dead. He made this assertion in a post on his social media network X, referring to the vehicle used in the attack as a “suicide bomb,” apparently due to the multiple explosive devices discovered in its bed.





“Appears likely to be an act of terrorism. Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo a car-sharing company. Perhaps they are linked in some way,” he claimed.





Earlier in the day, Musk strongly denied assertions that the Tesla car itself was to blame for the Las Vegas blast, insisting that “all vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”





“We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion,” Musk wrote in a previous post on X, adding that law enforcement believed the explosion “was most likely intentional.”





The Cybertruck exploded shortly after pulling into the valet area of the Trump Hotel. CCTV footage circulating online shows the vehicle had the lid of its cargo compartment ripped off by the blast, with multiple smaller explosions observed in the area. The car became engulfed in flames, killing the driver on the spot.





Authorities are investigating the explosion as a possible act of terror. The Cybertruck was reportedly carrying a haul of “fireworks-style mortars,” ABC reported, citing an anonymous official briefed on the investigation. The probe is focused on establishing the motives behind the incident and determining whether the deceased driver of the Cybertruck intended to set off the explosives.