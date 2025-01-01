Court Remands Whistleblower Shehu Mahdi Over French Base Allegation

A chief magistrate court sitting in Kaduna yesterday ordered the remand in the Nigerian Correctional Centre of self acclaimed activist Shehu Mahdi. 

   Mahdi was arrested few days ago after he rebuffed pleas to pull down inciting videos he posted online claiming that president Bola Tinubu granted France approval to set up a military base in Northern Nigeria. 

  Mahdi 's claim is coming on the heels of same claim by the military leader of Niger Republic Abdou rahmane Tchiani that France set up a military base in Northern Nigeria. 

   In his ruling Magistrate Lamido held that Mahdi remain in a Correctional Centre until January 15 for further hearing on the matter. 

   The video clip posted by Mahdi as evidence to back his claim was fact checked and found to be 2013 video footages of Nigerian soldiers at at Bamako airport Mali during their deployment for an African Union Peace mission in Mali.

