Edo LGA Crisis: Ikpoba-Okha, Oredo Councillors Visit Ighodalo, Pledge Unwavering Support And Loyalty To PDP

In a significant development, the councillors of Ikpoba-Okha and Oredo Local Government Councils on Saturday paid a solidarity visit to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo 2024 governorship election, Dr Asue Ighodalo, in Benin City.





In their separate speeches, Leaders of Ikpoba-Okha and Oredo Legislative Arms, Rt Hon Kingsley Balogban and Rt Hon Harrison Izekor respectively, said the visit was to demonstrate their unflinching support for Dr Ighodalo as well as publicly demonstrate their unwavering loyalty to and stand with their party, the PDP, particularly at such a challenging time as this.





Responding to the visitors, Ighodalo commended them for the decision describing it as commendable. He said he was overwhelmed by the visit of the councillors which he said was exemplary, heart warming and a demonstration of the ideals of party lotalty.





He admonished the councillors to remain resolute and firm and always see the party as supreme.

Dr Ighodalo added that the intimidation and threats currently being experienced by the local government chairmen and councillors across the state is only for a while.

"I very much appreciate this decision of yours. It is exemplary, commendable and heart warming. It is at moments like this that people's character and what they stand for or their principles are clearly demonstrated. I thank you all.





"I urge you to continue to stand by the party and remain resolute. PDP is your party and the people freely gave you guys their mandate. Don't let them down no matter the pressure, intimidation or threats. All these intimidation and threats are a passing phase, they will soon become a thing of the past," he admonished.





Also speaking, the Ikpoba-Okha council chairman, Dr Eric Osayande appreciated the councillors for their support and solidarity as well as the harmonious working relationship between him and the councillors from Ikpoba-Okha since his assumption of office as the council chairman.





Among notable PDP chieftains present at the visitation were the deputy governorship candidate, Barr.Osarodion Ogie Esq, the Director-General of the 2024 PDP Campaign Council in the state, Hon Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, the Ikpoba-Okha council boss, Dr Eric Osayande, the Oredo Council Chairman, Dr Tom Obaseki, other top PDP stalwarts and all the councillors of Ikpoba-Okha and Oredo Local Government Councils.