Army Confiscates Over 130,000 Litres Of Stolen Products In Niger Delta

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, have sustained their momentum in the fight against oil theft in the Niger Delta Region.

Between December 16 and 22, 2024, the operations led to the dismantling of 37 illegal refining sites, the arrest of 10 suspected oil thieves, and the recovery of over 130,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

The details were disclosed in a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations.

The statement highlighted key achievements, including destroying nine illegal refining sites at Obiafu in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) LGA, Rivers State. Troops also confiscated 176 cooking drums, several pumping machines, and over 60,000 litres of stolen products, including crude oil, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK). Four suspected oil thieves were arrested at the site.

In Asari-Toru LGA, three illegal refining sites and a large boat were dismantled with 24,000 litres of stolen products recovered. Similarly, at Degema LGA, troops deactivated illegal sites and intercepted three boats carrying over 16,000 litres of stolen crude and refined products. Operations at Ozorchi Forest in Abua/Odual and along Imo River led to the destruction of refining equipment and recovery of 15,000 litres of stolen products..

Troops also thwarted attempts to vandalize pipelines and dismantled refining sites in Bayelsa State. While 2,000 litres of stolen crude were confiscated around Kunsho Creek in Southern Ijaw LGA, an abandoned attempt to compromise Shell Petroleum Development Company’s pipeline was discovered in Ekeremor LGA.

According to the statement, a tanker truck positioned to siphon crude oil from a pipeline was intercepted at Obiukwole Community, Ethiope East LGA of Delta State.

This is as the troops discovered a concealed hose linking the truck to the pipeline and arrested four suspected oil thieves.

Meanwhile, in Akwa Ibom State, troops maintained patrols across the hinterlands and waterways to deter criminal activities.

On his part, the General Officer Commanding of 6 Division, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, commended the troops’ efforts and urged them to sustain their vigilance.

He reassured the public that the military remains resolute in denying criminals any foothold in the region.



