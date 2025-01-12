Daughter Wants Father To Die In Prison After He Arranged 50 Men To Rape Mother

Caroline Darian, the daughter of 72-year-old French man, Dominique Pelicot, has insisted that her father must die in prison.

CKNNews reports that a French court in December 2024 sentenced Pelicot to 20 years in prison for orchestrating and committing a decade-long series of rapes and abuses against his then-wife, Gisèle Pelicot.

Pelicot was found guilty of repeatedly raping his wife and enlisting 50 other men to participate in the abuse, which the court described as unparalleled in its cruelty.

The trial, which concluded in Avignon, saw 50 other men convicted for their roles in the abuse. While some received reduced sentences due to time already served, others walked free with suspended sentences or because of health conditions.

Reacting to the judgement in an interview with BBC, Darian stated that her father deserved the judgment and must spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to her, her father is a dangerous man to society who should not be allowed to walk free ever again

“He should die in prison. He is a dangerous man.”

Darian stated that she is convinced that her father has once abused and raped her too but unlike her mother, she does not have any evidence to back up her claims.

“I know that he drugged me, probably for sexual abuse. But I don’t have any evidence.

“And that’s the case for how many victims? They are not believed because there’s no evidence. They’re not listened to, not supported.

She, however, revealed that she has now dedicated her life to combating chemical submission, a crime she believed to be under-reported as most victims have no memory of the assaults and may be unaware they were drugged.



