American Based Returnee Robbery Gang Arrested For Killing Uber Driver In Lagos

A 21-year-old armed robbery gang leader recently arrested in Lagos has been unmasked as a United States of America returnee. The gang leader, David Segun, and two others were nabbed by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly killing an Uber driver in the Obalende area of the state.

Parading the suspects at the state command headquarters yesterday, Saturday, January 11, 2025, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Ishola Olanrewaju, described Segun as a US returnee as well as the gang’s leader.

While pointing at him, Olanrewaju said: “This is their team leader. He was sent home from America by his father. The mother at home could still not handle him. The failure of society is placed on the police. We are not complaining, it is a job we signed up for.”

CP Olanrewaju disclosed that Segun and his friends, Emeka Akwara (19) Samuel Ariori (21) and Lukman Ariori (19) ordered an Uber ride from Chevron in Lekki to Obalende at midnight on Thursday, January 9.

He said upon arriving at a lonely area in Obalende, the suspects allegedly robbed and killed the Uber driver by stabbing him multiple times in the neck

According to him, the suspects were unable to snatch the vehicle, and two among them were apprehended on the spot by members of the community.

He said, “On January 9, 2025, at about midnight, a case of conspiracy, armed robbery and murder was reported. One Emeka Akwara 19yrs, David Segun, 21yrs, Samuel Ariori, 21yrs and Lukman Ariori, 19yrs ordered an Uber at Chevron in the Lekki area – en-route to Obalende. On getting to Obalende in a lonely area, they robbed and killed the Uber driver by stabbing him multiple times in the neck, unfortunately, they were unable to snatch the vehicle.









“With the intervention of good Samaritans within the environs, two suspects were immediately arrested and were handed over to police operatives attached to Lion Building.”









The Lagos police chief further stated that two other fleeing suspects were arrested in the Chevron area of the state, adding that the deceased’s corpse was deposited in the morgue at Mainland Hospital, Yaba.









Olanrewaju explained that an investigation had begun into the incident.









“They will be facing criminal prosecution right from Monday.









“I wonder the value of what this vehicle will fetch in the market that made them snuff the life out of the owner. Probably the man even took the vehicle on hire purchase,” he added.









Other suspects were paraded for kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, carjacking and other various acts of criminalities.