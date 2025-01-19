Dabiri Congratulates Matuwo On Historic Feat In The US Navy

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has applauded Commander Matuwo Olufokunbi on becoming the third Nigerian-American and the first to qualify as a Nuclear Engineer under the US Navy Nuclear Propulsion Programme.

He becomes the third Nigerian to qualify as a Nuclear Engineer after Captain Kelechi Ndukwe and Captain Frank Okata, all Nigerians.

This remarkable achievement further elevates his qualification to command a US Navy warship.

In a congratulatory message to the latest US Navy Commander, Dabiri-Erewa stated that Olufokunbi's promotion reflects the resilience, excellence, and the indomitable spirit of Nigerians in the diaspora.

According to her, the news come as a source of pride and inspiration to the global Nigerian community.

The NiDCOM Boss urged Nigerian youths to draw inspiration from Commander Olufokunbi and pursue excellence in their chosen fields, while wishing him a successful tenure.

Commander Matuwo Iseoluwani Olufokunbi was enlisted into the US Navy as an Electronic Technician in January 2001.

Olufokunbi graduated from Old Dominion University in May 2008 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He is also a graduate of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Programme, JPME Phase 1 Qualified, and has a Master in Engineering Management from Old Dominion University.

Commander Olufokunbi has served at sea as Electronic Technician on USS TAYLOR (FFG 50), Intelligence Officer-Electronic Warfare Officer-Combat Information Center Officer on USS SIMPSON (FFG 56), Reactor Electrical-Reactor Auxiliary-Reactor Propulsion Division Officer on USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER (CVN 69), Combat Systems Officer on USS CARTER HALL (LSD 50), and Main Propulsion Assistant on USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN 72).

He served as the Nuclear Programmes Officer at Commander, Navy Recruiting Command and as the Naval Surface Forces Expeditionary, Amphibious Warfare (AMW) and Mine Warfare (MIW) Warfighting Requirement and Assessment Lead at Commander, Naval Surface Forces, Atlantic, while ashore

The Nigerian-American is a multi-decorated personel with several accolades to his name within the US Navy.