CCC Pastor Killed, Beheaded Inside Church In Ogun

Tragedy struck on Sunday when gunmen suspected to be hired assassins shot and killed the Shepherd-in-charge of a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Idiroko Border town of Ipokia local government area of Ogun State.

The deceased, identified as Yomi Adetula was shot dead right inside his church during the Sunday service around 11a.m. while preaching.

An eyewitness at the scene said that Adetula’s assailants, wielding AK-47 rifles and numbering about six, all clad in Celestial Church’s garments, stormed the Hebrew Celestial Church located at the Odo Eran area of the Old Garrage Road in Idiroko where they rained bullets on the deceased pastor, waiting to certify him dead and dismembering his body inside the church before leaving the scene.

The police have commenced investigation