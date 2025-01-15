Brief Profile Of Newly Appointed Deputy Director-General of DSS, Folashade Adekaiyaoja

 Kogi state born Folashade Adekaiyaoja  has just been appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the deputy Director-General of the Department of State Security Services DSS, making her the first female to hold the office.

The DSS, in its established hierarchy, is traditionally composed of three Deputy Directors-General, and Adekaiyaoja’s appointment fills one of these critical roles.

She is a Fellow of the Defence College (fdc), an award given to graduates of the National Defence College (NDC) in Nigeria. 

Participants who successfully complete the NDC's study programme are given the fdc award, 

Adekaiyaoja is also a fellow of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), an educational arm of the Department of State Services (DSS). On completion of a ten-month Artificial Intelligence training at the Institute, a participant is given the fsi award.

Sources say her appointment was recommended by the DSS Director-General, Mr. Oluwastosin Ajayi, and was endorsed by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.


