APC Denies Tinubu’s Involvement in Obasa’s Impeachment

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from claims that President Bola Tinubu played a role in the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa, the immediate past Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. Obasa was recently impeached by members of the House and replaced by Mojisola Meranda.





According to reports, the lawmakers justified their decision by stating that the impeachment was necessary to safeguard the integrity of the legislature and Lagos State. Speaking to the press, Seye Oladejo, the Publicity Secretary of the APC’s Lagos chapter, emphasized that the decision was entirely the business of the House of Assembly and not influenced by external parties, including the APC or President Tinubu.





Independence of the Legislature





Oladejo highlighted the independence of the parliament and other arms of government in Lagos State, noting that the impeachment process was a reflection of this autonomy. He stated, “His impeachment is not a party affair, it’s the entire business of the House of Assembly, it has nothing to do with the party. They enjoy their independence as a major tier in this democracy.”





When asked about Tinubu’s alleged involvement, Oladejo remarked, “I wouldn’t know who was involved and not involved. We only have to accept what the members of the House have put in the public domain. The members said they decided to have a change of guard, and that was it.”





Political Dynamics





Oladejo acknowledged the inherent intrigues and shifting interests in politics, stating, “Politics is about intrigues and interests, and the only thing that is permanent is your interest at a particular time as a politician. That is universal; it’s not peculiar to Nigeria.”





Denial of Governorship Ambition





The APC Publicity Secretary also denied rumors that Obasa had been nursing a governorship ambition. “I’m not aware there is any ongoing governorship race right now, and we won’t be having another governorship election until 2027,” he said. Oladejo reaffirmed the party’s commitment to delivering good governance and fulfilling its social contract with the electorate.





Looking ahead, Oladejo mentioned that the party’s focus remains on the upcoming party congress and local government elections scheduled for the middle of this year.





The APC’s clarification underscores the independence of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the dynamic nature of politics within the state, while reaffirming its commitment to governance and development.



