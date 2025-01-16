$345,000 Fraud:Court Orders Arrest Of Mercy Chinwo's Manager

Court orders arrest of Mercy Chinwo's manager over alleged diversion of $345,000 A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday granted a warrant of arrest against Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, the manager of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo. Justice Alexander Owoeye granted the order following a motion exparte brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the arrest of the manager.





In an affidavit in support of the application, EFCC averred that it received a petition from Chinwo against the manager. The affidavit was deposed to by Mr Michael Idoko, an investigator with the commission. It averred that the gospel singer alleged that the manager was receiving royalty on all her digital platforms and events without disclosure. According to the EFCC, the gospel singer claimed that the manager diverted about 345,000 dollars without remitting her share.





It said that efforts to arrest the manager failed, necessitating the application for a warrant of arrest. The court adjourned the case until Jan. 24 for arraignment of the manager.



