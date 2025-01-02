2-yr-old Girl Allegedly Dies In Lagos School As Nigerians Call For Justice





Nigerians on social media have called for justice after the tragic death of a two-year-old girl allegedly at Smiley, a nursery and primary school in Lagos.

Taking to social media to bring the story to the attention of the public, Ella, a friend of the bereaved family, revealed that the school initially claimed the girl drowned.

However, she later discovered the actual cause of death was electrocution.

In a plea, Ella called on the Lagos State Government to investigate the incident and ensure justice is served for the late girl, who had just celebrated her second birthday two months earlier

Sharing photos of the girl, Ella wrote, “Dear Lagos state Government. Our daughter of 2years old went to school yesterday and did not return alive. How do you have a pool in school premises without proper monitoring?

“They lied she drowned in the pool but we have been able to find out it’s Electrocution, and they dropped her in the pool to look as if it was drowning.

“Now they are lying to other parents that school is closed because of maintenance instead of telling the truth. If nothing is done to close down that school other parents may cry for their own kids attending the school.





“The pool has barricades how can a child of 2yrs climb? Please help us get Justice for our baby she just celebrated her 2yr birthday November last year, left home well for school on 15/1/2024 and never came back alive.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has reacted to the incident.

They wrote on X, “My Goodness!!! First off, we are so sorry for your loss and thank you for bringing this situation to our attention. Please send us a DM as soon as you can!”



