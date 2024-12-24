We Won’t Allow Sharia Law In Southwest ... Yoruba Youths





A group, Yoruba Nation Youths, yesterday, rejected plans to introduce Sharia law or establish Sharia courts in the South-West.

The group, in a statement by its leader (Diaspora) and Homebase Leader, Messrs Ayodele Ologunloluwa and Oyegunle Omotoyole, said they are prepared to defend their ancestral land against any form of destabilization, including attempts to impose Sharia law.

The warning follows reports that the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (Oyo State Chapter) has scheduled January 11, 2025, for the inauguration of a Sharia court in Oyo town.

The event is set to take place at the Muslim Community Islamic Centre, Oba Adeyemi High School Road, Mobolaje area, Agbogangan, Oyo.

However, reacting to the development, the youths described the proposal as “laughable” and vowed to mobilize resistance efforts if the plan proceeds.

The statement reads: “We will resist any move to impose Sharia law or courts in Yorubaland.

“Yoruba culture and traditions are distinct, and any attempt to introduce alien laws will be met with fierce opposition.

“We warn the Federal Government not to create divisions in Yorubaland. Our focus is on Yoruba Nation self-determination, and we will not allow external influence to derail our struggle.

“Instead of a Yoruba man prostrating for a Hausa-Fulani, it is better to take courage and die.

“Sharia law is incompatible with our values, culture, and way of life. We will not allow any attempt to disrupt the peace of Yorubaland under the guise of religious imposition.”

“We reject any effort to entrench practices that undermine our faith, values, and identity. We will resist this agenda with all our might.



