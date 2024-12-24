"My Friend Who Has Five Rolls Royce, Now Uses Honda Due To Petrol Subsidy Removal" ( More Soundbites From BAT Media Chat )

These are some of the key quotations from President Bola Tinubu’s first media chat

"I have been doing palliatives for the past 25 years, giving out envelopes in Boudllion and nobody died. Stampede was a result of poor organization "

"I don't spend in Dollars. I know only Naira."

"I need that large cabinet. how many stewards can serve over 200m Nigerians⁉️"

"Tax reforms have come to stay but on VAT rates, the debate continues."

"Borrowing is not a criminal venture, just match your borrowing with capital projects."

"Don't do farming like my ancestors, I am bringing 2,000 tractors to Nigeria. Security is improving. We can travel nowadays. I will clear the bandits and the terrorists in 2025."

"The man laboured in vain, we have collected the 735 houses from him. We collected so many assets from him. I will get many assets from the corrupt civil servants, EFCC will soon announce them."





"I have no regrets removing the subsidy, I can't be a father Christmas to the neighboring countries. By the way, I saw a friend who has 5 limos, but moving about in a low fuel consumption Honda Accord. He could not afford the fuel for the limos."