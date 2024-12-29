Tiwa Savage's Ex Lover Once Again Slams Afrobeat Queen

His post on their frosty relationship 

"One of the highest forms of d!srespect any man can face is for your woman to take romantic calls in your presence.

I had a fair piece of mine a decade back when I was involved with my ex, we would be together the latest nights and one small boy would call, she would quickly jump off the bed and run straight to the bathroom, she would spend hours there on the phone talking and laughing out loud.

I am a cool and understanding guy so I still kept my cool because the media sees me as that cool and understanding husband to the queen of Afrobeats.

If I had tried to say something, the media would have  tagged me as a misunderstanding husband who doesn't want the career of the Afrobeats queen to progress.

Well it's been over a decade I put an end to it as we have gone separate ways, I am still wondering how far with all the calls that made you put your marr!age on the line? Have you brought home a Grammy?

