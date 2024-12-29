Gov Otti Visits Former VP Ebitu Ukiwe

The Executive Governor of Abia, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti yesterday, 28th day of December, 2024 visited an Elder Statesmen and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rtd. Commodore Oko Ebitu Ukiwe at his Country home in Abiriba.

Governor Otti also honoured his long time Friend and Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Commerce, Chief Nwaka Inem on the occasion of his milestone traditional retirement in Abiriba.

The Governor used the opportunity as well to honour his Associate and a great Abian, Chief Bar. Jackson Agbai Abba to celebrate with him on the occasion of his traditional retirement scheduled for the 29th day of December, 2024.

Gov. Otti at the country home of Chief Bar. Jackson Agbai Abba lauded the Crowd Ranching Initiative of the Mayor of Ohafia LGA, Chief Eleanya Ojuu. The Governor assured the people of Ohafia LGA of the State's readiness to support and partner with them on the ambitious undertaking to transform Ohafia LGA to the livestock capital of the South-East.

The Governor thanked the young Abiriba business class who offered to invest an initial One Billion (N1 Billion Naira) start-up capital to kick-start the initiative in Abiriba as their support to encourage Governor Otti to continue transforming and lifting Abia State to an enviable height.

Reacting earlier, Chief Leslie Ebueme Ezikpe (Dike Eji Eje Mba of Abiriba) assured the Governor of the commitment of the Abiriba Business class and people to help and support him to succeed. He introduced the leadership of the group; Chief Kelvin Jombo Onuma (Iguruibe), Engr. Kalu Azu Kalu (Head of Oil Trading, Oando Group), Chief Mang Iwo (Nwakaibeya Ndi Igbo), Chief Dr. Robert Anya Nkata (Agu Nwo Uzo, Abiriba) Adriano Ogba Inah (Sloopboos) who assured the Governor of their preparedness to bring in investment into Abia as a show of confidence and conviction to the good works of the Governor. Chief Bar. Jackson Agbai Abba thanked the Governor for his giant developmental strides in the State and for finding time to honour his Retirement Eve with his presence.

The Governor's unscheduled meeting with Mrs. Nwaobiara Kalu, the Elder Sister of his late Bosom Friend and Associate, Prince Otisi Kalu (Abbot) was an emotional moment for Governor Otti.

Governor Alex Otti was joined by the Honourable Member representing Umuahia/Ikwuano Federal Constituency, Rep. Obi Aguocha and a host of top Government functionaries.