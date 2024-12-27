Soldier Stabs Keke Rider To Death In Jos

A soldier attached to 3 division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba Barracks, Jos, allegedly stabbed a tricycle rider, Abdullahi Muhammad, who was also a herder, to death.

The Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, claimed the soldier k!lled Muhammad, a 26-year-old, at Gebu-Bassa, close to a gate of the barracks. He condemned the k!lling and called on the leadership of the division to ensure justice for the deceased.

According to the GAFDAN chairman, the incident occurred around 7:pm when the deceased stopped to buy something close to the gate of the barrack.

“After the deceased bought what he intended to buy, he entered his tricycle, and while reversing, he mistakenly stepped on the soldier’s leg.

Realising what had happened, he got out of the tricycle and apologised, but despite this, the soldier, who was in mufti, slapped him, and an altercation ensued.

Before long, the soldier pulled out his jackknife and stabbed the deceased in the chest. After being taken to the clinic in the barracks, he was confirmed dead. The soldier was immediately arrested by his colleagues, who initially thought he was a civilian but later discovered he was a soldier,” the chairman said

The father of the deceased, Alh. Muhammad called on the leadership of the Nigerian army to ensure justice for his child.

Also confirming the incident, the spokesman of the 3 division, LT Col Aliyu Danja, said;

“The sad incident occurred following an altercation between the deceased and a soldier from one of our battalions. Preliminary reports indicate that the incident escalated, resulting in Mr Abdullahi sustaining injuries from a knife.

Despite all efforts through our medical facilities, he succumbed to the injuries, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. In response to this tragic incident, Headquarters 3 Division has arrested the soldier involved and ordered an investigation to unravel the root cause of the incident.