Gov Adeleke Pardons Man Sentenced To Death For Stealing Fowl , 51 Others

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has pardoned Segun Olowookere, a young man convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to death in 2014.

A statement released by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday, December 27, states that Olowookere was pardoned alongside his accomplice, Sunday Morakinyo.

The claim that the duo got a death sentence for stealing a fowl went viral on social media after Oloeookere’s parents granted an interview, calling for his release.

However, the Osun State Judiciary has clarified that he and his accomplice were convicted for armed robbery, including robbing a poultry in 2010.

The statement released on Thursday, showed that the governor granted pardon to 51 other inmates as recommended by the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.