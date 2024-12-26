Police Recover Kidnapped Anambra Lawmaker's Vehicle

Following an intense ongoing operation, Police Operatives attached to the Inland Town Division have recovered the vehicle of Justice Azuka, the State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North Constituency, who was kidnapped on December 24 while returning home at Ugwunapampa road, Onitsha by yet unidentified persons.

The separate rescue team sighted the abandoned vehicle at Upper Iweka Road.

The state police command spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed this development, said the state Commissioner of Police CP Nnaghe Obono Itam has charged the deployed rescue team to intensify efforts for the possible rescue of the Honourable member.