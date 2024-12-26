Breaking: Governor Loses Son 24 Hours After Mother’s Death

The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has lost his eldest son, Abdulwahab, in a motor accident that occurred on Thursday.

This incident comes just a day after the governor mourned the passing of his mother, Maryam Namadi, who died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

According to reports, the governor’s son was involved in a motor accident while returning from Kafin Hausa to Dutse with his friends when the vehicle he was driving lost control, causing it to somersault.

It was gathered that some of his friends are currently receiving treatment at the Dutse General Hospital.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Hamisu Gumel, said, “With a heavy heart, Governor Umar Namadi announces the passing of his beloved son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

“The 24-year-old departed this world on Thursday, December 26, 2024, due to a ghastly motor accident along the Dutse-Kafin-Hausa Road.

“The burial rites are currently underway in Kafin Hausa town in accordance with Islamic traditions.”

According to the governor’s spokesperson, Abdulwahab is survived by his parents, Governor Umar Namadi and his wife, as well as his many siblings.

“This tragic incident comes just a day after the governor mourned the passing of his mother, Hajia Maryam Namadi,” the statement added.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the state, with many residents expressing their condolences to the governor and his family.



