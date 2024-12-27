Oba Haastrup Emerges Owa Obokun Of Ijesaland

Looja Clement Adesuyi Haastrup of Bilaro Oluodo Ruling House has been elected as the  Owa Obokun Ajimoko III and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland. 


He defeated nine other candidates in a free and fair selection process held at the Ilesa West Local Government Secretariat along the Ilesa-Oshogbo motorway. 


The kingmakers  included six Iwora mefa mamely Obaala, High chief Ibitoye,  Ogboni Ipole, Oba Omokehinde Oyeleye, Ogboni Ijebu-jesa, Oba Olufemi Agunsoye ( Elegboro), Ogboni Ibokun, Oba Festus Awogboro, Ogboni Ilesa High Chief Saka Fapohunda, Oba Odo of Ilesa High Chief  James Busuyi,  and seven agba Ijesa , Risawe of Ilesa. High Chief Adefioye  Adedeji, Lejoka of Ilesa, High Chief Omoniyi Ojo, Lejofi, High Chief Adebusoye Onigbogi, Arapate of Ilesa, High Chief Oluwagbemiga Fadunsin Igbarool , Loro of Ilesa, High Chief Lekan Folorunso , Odole of Ulesa ,High Chief Bola Orolugbagbe and Mr Abimbola Aluko ( warrant officer representing the Saloro of ilesa whose stool is vacant)


Announcing the result, the Head of Local Government Administration in Ilesa West Local Government, Mrs Felicia Olabimtan said Looja Clement Adesuyi secured highest votes and emerged as the owa Obokun elect.


She said six of the kingmakers voted, while High Chief Adefioye Adedeji was absent and 7 others were not eligible.


Speaking with newsmen after the exercise , the Ogboni of Ibokun, oba Festus Awogboro and the Elegboro of Ijesaland, oba Olufemi Agunsoye described the exercise as peaceful , congratulating the Owa elect and the ijesas smooth  beginning of the new era in Ijesaland.

