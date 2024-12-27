Breaking : Retired DIG Moses Jitoboh Is Dead

Report reaching CKNNews has it that retired Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG Moses Jitoboh is dead 

He died in the early hours of Friday 

Jitoboh was the ADC to former President Goodluck Jonathan when as the Vice President 

In 2023 he sued the  Nigerian Police for his prematured retirement from the force having not attained the compulsory retirement age of 60 or 35 years in service 

He is from Bayelsa State 

More details later

Former DCM of FRSC Kayode Olagunji posted this  too on his demise 

We lost DIG Moses Jitoboh, rtd, mni, a friend and course mate @ the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru. Painful exit. Rest in Peace. May the Lord console your family, friends and others left behind.

