Breaking : Retired DIG Moses Jitoboh Is Dead

Report reaching CKNNews has it that retired Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG Moses Jitoboh is dead
He died in the early hours of Friday
Jitoboh was the ADC to former President Goodluck Jonathan when as the Vice President
In 2023 he sued the Nigerian Police for his prematured retirement from the force having not attained the compulsory retirement age of 60 or 35 years in service
He is from Bayelsa State
More details later
Former DCM of FRSC Kayode Olagunji posted this too on his demise
We lost DIG Moses Jitoboh, rtd, mni, a friend and course mate @ the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru. Painful exit. Rest in Peace. May the Lord console your family, friends and others left behind.