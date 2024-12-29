National Hospital Seeks Help To Identify Unconscious Abuja Accident Victim

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The National Hospital Abuja has appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a middle-aged man who was brought to its Trauma ICU on December 21, 2024, as an unidentified patient.

According to a statement on Sunday via X by the hospital’s spokesperson, Dr. Tayo Haastrup, the patient was reportedly involved in a road traffic accident along Jabi Express Road and was brought in unconscious by a good Samaritan.

Since his arrival, he has been receiving treatment at the hospital.

The hospital noted that efforts are ongoing to ensure the patient receives the best care, but emphasised the importance of reuniting him with his family or relations.

“The management of the hospital is hereby appealing to any member of the public whose relation has not been seen since the aforementioned date to please come to the Trauma ICU of the National Hospital Abuja for identification and further necessary action,” the statement added.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال