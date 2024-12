The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Iyom Bianca Odumegwu- Ojukwu was on Saturday, 28th December 2024 honoured with a chieftaincy title as ‘Iyom Aka Ekpuchi Onwa’ by the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu during his 61st Ofala Festival which also doubled as a celebration of the Monarch’s 99th birthday anniversary.