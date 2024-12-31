Infidelity: DJ Kulet Divorces Husband 8 Months After Wedding

Her statement 

1, DJ KULET, am publicly disassociating myself from my ex-husband, Ohis Emmanuel (aka Benjamin), due to his egregious and reprehensible actions.

Despite overwhelming evidence (including chats, photos, videos, and voice notes) of his infidelity, he has refused to change his ways. 


The final straw was the shocking discovery of his prolonged $Exua!!!! abuse of a 13-year-old m!nOr, which occurred under my roof for six months.

Previously, I had forgiven him after he shifted the blame for his infidelity to external influences, unaware of the extent of his abus€. 


Further investigation, including a video confession on December 28th, 2024, revealed that he had also mol€$+€ddd his 20-year-old cousin, resulting in her contracting an infection, as well as her friend.

His predatory behavior predominantly targets m! not$ and he continues to engage in infidelity with multiple women. In our short-lived marriage of less than 8 months, 


I have treated infections three times.

As a VICTIM myself, I feel compelled to expose individuals like him to protect others. I urge everyone to be vigilant and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions."

His confession captured on tape 

