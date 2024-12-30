Excerpts of the Enlarged Meeting Of Akwa Ibom State Executive Council

Excerpts of the Enlarged Meeting of the State Executive Council (Enlarged) held on Monday, December 30, 2024, at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Uyo.

Signing of the 2025 Appropriation Bill

The Governor commenced the meeting by granting assent to the 2025 appropriation bill as passed by the State House of Assembly. The signing was witnessed by The Speaker and some members of the House of Assembly. After the signing, the enlarged meeting ended, allowing visitors and other non-EXCO officials to take their leave.

Other matters

The meeting of the regular Executive Council commenced thereafter, and reached the following decisions:





Ministerial 2024 Assessment and 2025 Projection

1. 2024 Ministerial assessment and 2025 projection

The Council assessed the performance of all the Ministries Directorates and Agencies in the year 2024, while also making projections for 2025.





2. Report on the State of Roads

The HC-Works reported that all road projects were ongoing within their timelines. He added that the pothole eradication target of the administration is on course, as all the major roads in the state, which had potholes, have been filled, while those on the other roads are being worked on.





3. Constitution of the Local Business Development Committee

A committee is headed by HC-Trade and Investment, while HC-Agriculture and Rural Development, HC-Economic Development, MD AKICORP, Economic Adviser, and SSA on ICT are members.The committee will collate, and verify data from SMEs, Traders, etc who are to benefit from the many resources (loans, grants, and supports) from the state Government. They are to submit their report to the EXCO on January 10, 2025





4. Commendation

HC-Culture and Tourism was commended for the excellent planning and organization of the Christmas events, so far. Additionally, the leadership and staff of the State Bulk Purchase Agency were appreciated for the orderly and hitch-free distribution of the food items in the 31 Local Government Areas of the state, without any fatality.

January 2 Declared Work-Free

5. Council Declared January 2 as a work-free Solemn Assembly to allow citizens and residents to fully participate in the New Year Solemn Assembly of the state, scheduled for January 2, 2025, at the International Christian Worship Centre, Uyo by 10 am.