Two Killed As Road Transport Union Factions Clash In Lagos

Violence erupted in Lagos State, particularly in Okomaiko, Iyana-Iba, and the Lagos State University (LASU) area, following a leadership crisis within the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The conflict stems from a factional dispute over the leadership of the Tricycle and Commercial Motorcycle Riders branch of the union, which resulted in at least two fatalities, numerous injuries, and significant property damage.

The conflict began approximately two weeks ago when the former leader, Dr Sulaiman Raji, known as Jafo Authority and the Oba of Iba Town, stepped down from his position.

While the reasons for his resignation remain unclear, reports suggest that he may have decided to focus on his traditional responsibilities.

Following his departure, it was expected that a caretaker committee would oversee the transition and conduct fresh elections. However, members loyal to Jafo continued to collect fees from riders, leading to tensions and clashes with rival factions.

The fighting escalated, forcing many traders to shut their shops for safety. Eyewitness accounts indicate that violent confrontations ensued, with reports of stabbings and extended clashes between factions.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and emphasised that the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Ishola, has warned union members to maintain peace.

He called for calm until the state’s Ministry of Transportation appointed a new leader for the union.



