Bobrisky: You Remain Suspended, NCoS Tells Officer Anugwa Who Claimed His Suspension Was Social Media Story

The Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS has affirmed the suspension of senior officers alleged to have been involved in violating ethical standards regarding the custody of cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, who was legally at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre.

Officer-in-charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, Deputy Controller of Corrections DCC Michael Anugwa had told a parliamentary inquisition on Monday in Abuja that he was not suspended, despite an official order of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to the contrary.

NCOS spokesman, ACC Abubakar Umar in a statement on Monday night said the suspension which took effect from the 26th of September, 2024, was conveyed to the various officers accordingly.

He said; “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been drawn to a trending video of one of its senior officers purporting that the Service has not served him a letter of suspension as earlier directed by the Civil Defence, Correctional Fire, and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB.

“The Service views this as an act of gross misconduct aimed at misleading the public on the issue at hand.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Correctional Service suspended not only the said officer in the video, but three other officers following their alleged roles in various misconducts so as to allow for further investigation.

“The suspended officers are the officer-in-charge of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Sikiru Adekunle; the officer-in-charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) Michael Anugwa; the officer-in-charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, FCT command, DCC Kevin Ikechukwu Iloafonsi; and Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC II) Ogbule Samuel Obinna of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abakiliki, Ebonyi state.

“Recall that two letters were issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services board (CDCFIB) with reference nos: CDCFIB/NCOS/DISP/016/VOL.II/16 and CDCFIB/NCOS/DISP/016/VOL.II/17 both dated 26th September, 2024, suspending the aforementioned officers.

“The suspension which took effect from the 26th of September, 2024, was conveyed to the various officers accordingly.

“The public is advised to remain resolute as the Service would ensure that thorough investigation would be carried out and any person or group of persons found culpable would be punished in line with the Public Service Rules as well as other extant laws”.