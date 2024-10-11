Tinubu , Shettima Condole NNPC GMD Kyari Over 25 Year Old Daughter's Death

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO, of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mr Kolo Mele Kyari over the death of his daughter.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, sympathized with Kyari and the rest of the family on the irreparable and painful loss.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of Fatima and urges the Kyari family to stay strong at these trying times.

Similarly, Vice President Kashim Shettima also extended his condolences to Kyari.

In his message, VP Shettima prayed for her peaceful repose and asked God to grant the family strength during this difficult time, acknowledging the painful loss of their daughter, who was in the prime of her life.

The Vice President was among the mourners who attended the funeral prayers held at the Annur Mosque in Abuja.

She was 25 years old



