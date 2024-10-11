Breaking: PDP Finally Splits As Factional NWC Names New Ag National Chairman

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Debo Ologunagba has appointed Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the acting National Chairman of the party. 

This follows the rowdy session on Thursday night that led to the division in the ranks of the party.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said, “The appointment which takes immediate effect is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”

Earlier, the Umar Damagum camp had suspended Debo Ologunagba and Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, the National Legal Adviser of the party.

The development was followed by the suspension of Damagum and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

However, in his latest statement, Ologunagba said: “Following the suspension of Amb. Illiya Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the Acting National Chairman.

“The NWC calls on all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholder and members of our great Party to remain focused at this critical time especially as the NWC commences arrangements towards the holding of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for Thursday, 24th October, 2024.”


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال