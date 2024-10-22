Three Suspects Arrested In Lagos With Human Tongues

byCKN NEWS -
Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two suspects for being in possession of suspected human tongues in Lagos. 

The suspects, Isah Amohullahi 'm' aged 30 and Abubakar Isah 'm' aged 32 were arrested in a taxi on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 during a routine stop-and-search on Otedola bridge. 

Further investigations led the operatives to the arrest of another suspect from whom the parts were bought, Gbolahan Temidayo ‘m’, in Oyingbo Market, Lagos.

Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing at the Command headquarters, at the conclusion of which the suspects would be arraigned if found culpable.


