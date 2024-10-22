Police Reacts To Alleged Killing Of Madonna Varsity Female Student In Abuja

The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to publications circulating on social media concerning the alleged murder of Miss Priscilla Ocheme by her boyfriend, EKHOSUEHI ISEH ELVIS, also known as Richard, at his residence in Lugbe.

The suspect was invited for questioning by operatives of the FCT Police on 24 September 2024. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, EKHOSUEHI ISEH ELVIS, a 30-man from Oredo-Benin in Edo State, met the now-deceased Priscilla at Madonna University. He lost contact with her when he left the university until 2019 when he came to the FCT for his youth service.





He was a well-known family friend who frequently visited the deceased at her family home, just as she visited his. On 22 September 2024, she had a minor misunderstanding with her mother, which led her to leave her family home in the Karu area and go to EKHOSUEHI’s residence to cool off. She eventually left his residence later that evening and was on her way home when she was involved in a fatal motor cycle accident at the AMALA MOORE junction in Pyakasa. The accident was witnessed by two laborers, JERRY AMOS and MOSES BALA, who were working nearby at a brick-producing factory. They rushed her to Pyakasa Health Centre for medical attention, after which she was referred to the Federal Medical Centre Jabi, accompanied by two police detectives. Upon arrival at the medical center, she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.





The FCT Police Command prides itself on its professionalism and integrity in investigative processes and would never malign its name with unethical practices or any actions that compromise the trust of the public it serves. The safety and justice for victims remain our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring a comprehensive and fair investigation.





We ask for the public’s understanding as we work diligently to bring clarity to this situation. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.



