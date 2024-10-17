Impeachment Attempt Stories On Godswill Akpabio Is Fake News..Senate

The Senate has begun a probe into the story that men of the Department of State Services, DSS, have taken over the National Assembly in a move to impeach the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The President of the Senate who denied the invasion of the National Assembly by the DSS over the alleged impeachment move, has asked Senator Shehu Kaka, APC, Borno Central led Senate Committee to immediately investigate the matter and report back at plenary in the next twenty- four hours.

He said, “Sen. Kaka, investigate and report back to us as soon as practicable.”

Recall that Order Paper had reported that the precinct of the National Assembly appears like a warzone this morning as men of DSS have taken over amidst speculations of an impeachment move against Sen. Akpabio.

According to the Paper, operatives of the DSS have taken control of the National Assembly amid allegations of a potential impeachment threat against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, adding, “speculations have swirled that some aggrieved Northern Senators,(allegedly dissatisfied with President Bola Tinubu, are reportedly reviving an earlier attempt to remove Akpabio from office.”

Akpabio who made the refutal while Wednesday’s plenary was going on, was reacting to an allegation reported in the social media that the DSS had invaded the national assembly.

The President of the Senate said: “It has just been brought to my attention by one of us that there is fake news trending on social media that the DSS has surrounded the national assembly with possible impeachment of principal officers.

“There is no limit to social media. We are here sitting down and doing our work very peacefully oblivious of the mischief that is going on behind us.

“This is what we pass through daily. It’s either they use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to inject something to turn it around to drive traffic. I understand that they are being paid by YouTube.





“But I hope the public is aware that this is fake news and that the chamber is very stable and the issue of impeachment does not come in,” Akpabio said.



