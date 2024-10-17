Rivers: Oko-Jumbo Led RSHA To Sanction 26 Amaewhule Legislators Group Over Defection

The Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Victor Oko-Jumbo, has resolved to initiate measures against Martin Amaewhule and other lawmakers who announced their defection on the floor of the House on December 11, 2023.

The resolution follows a motion of urgent public importance presented by the Assembly’s Leader, Sokari Goodboy.

Goodboy urged the House to act against the lawmakers, stating that they continued to conduct Assembly proceedings despite losing their seats due to defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He argued that their actions threaten the rule of law and undermine the Assembly’s efforts to restore its integrity.

Goodboy called for the Assembly under Oko-Jumbo to invoke constitutional provisions to hold the lawmakers accountable for their legal violations.

Deputy Speaker Adolphus Timothy supported the motion, noting that the seats of Amaewhule and others were declared vacant on December 13, 2023, by the then-Speaker, Edison Ehie, who was upheld in a ruling by Justice Danagogo of the Rivers State High Court as the authentic speaker at the time.

Timothy stressed the importance of holding the defected lawmakers accountable to prevent future occurrences.

The Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo expressed disappointment over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) delay in conducting elections for the “25 vacant seats” in the Assembly.

He referenced letters written by Edison Ehie on December 14 2024 and another letter by himself in May 2024, urging INEC to act.

Despite INEC awaiting further clarity on the Assembly dispute, Oko-Jumbo vowed to continue pursuing actions to address the situation.

He also warned those interested in becoming governor of Rivers State to wait till 2027, denouncing any attempt by anyone to seize power through unconstitutional means.

Oko-Jumbo affirmed that Governor Fubara had committed no impeachable offence.

The arguments for sanction against Amaewhule and the others were based on Section 109 of the Constitution, which mandated the loss of a lawmaker’s seat upon defection without a crisis in their original party. The lawmakers argued that this provision is self-executory, leaving no room for defiance.

The House also announced the Assembly’s anticipation of the presentation of 2025 budget, despite the lingering dispute over the current budget.

The announcement came alongside the approval of a request by Governor Fubara for the appointment of five special advisers.

The request, read by Oko-Jumbo prompted a debate among lawmakers.

In his contribution, Goodboy noted the importance of involving more experienced individuals in the administration of the state.

He acknowledged concerns over funding additional political aides but expressed confidence in the Governor’s prudent management of public resources.

Deputy Speaker Adolphus Timothy also endorsed the request, stressing the need for more knowledgeable input in state governance.

In his concluding remarks, the Speaker, Oko-Jumbo praised Governor Fubara’s leadership, describing it as a “breath of fresh air” for Rivers State.

He emphasised that the Governor has demystified governance and fostered a connection with the citizens.

He said they are committed to supporting the Governor’s efforts to bring transformative projects to local communities, adding that the Assembly eagerly awaits the 2025 budget, which is expected to include more initiatives aimed at improving lives at the grassroots level.