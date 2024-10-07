Rivers LG Poll Shows People Are Tired Of Emperors ... Ex House Of Reps Speaker Austin Okpara

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Austin Okpara, says the success of the conduct of the October 5, 2024, local government election in the oil-rich state shows the indigenes of the state are tired of oppression.

“What it portends is that Rivers people are tired of oppression, Rivers people are tired of emperorship, Rivers people are tired of dictatorship,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme.

“The difference now is that we have a governor who wants to serve and not be served; not a governor who Adolf Hitler is his mentor or (Donald) Trump.

“Rivers people feel liberated; Rivers people are happy, they came out in their numbers to vote and they are excited.”

Okpara, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, knocked ex-governor Nyesom Wike for trying to control the structures of the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state

“A man wants to control APC structure, he wants to be in control of PDP structure, in a state? How do you explain that?” he queried.

Okpara applauded Governor Siminalayi Fubara for defying all odds to hold the local government election in the state despite the withdrawal of the PDP and the APC.

“We should give credit to Governor Fubara because by the end of the month, any state that does not have (a) democratically elected local government structure will not receive money. What’s the implication? It means that civil servants at the local government level will not be paid? Families will be deprived.

“So, Governor Fubara was helpless in this situation, sacrificed and ensured that rather than go on a party line, let there be an election so that the state would continue to benefit from (FAAC allocations).”



