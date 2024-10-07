President Tinubu Praises Elder Statesman Gen Alani Akinrinade At 85

President Bola Tinubu congratulates elder statesman and former Chief of Army Staff General Alani Ipoola Akinrinade on his 85th birthday and praises him for his exceptional contributions to Nigeria.

He acknowledges General Akinrinade's illustrious military service, his significant role in the Civil War and his esteemed position as Chief of Army Staff.

President Tinubu also highlights the general's pivotal leadership in restoring democracy in Nigeria following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election.

He emphasises General Akinrinade's instrumental leadership within the National Democratic Coalition, both domestically and in exile.

President Tinubu commends General Akinrinade for his dedication to democratic governance and unwavering commitment to Nigeria's development.

“The General was one of those who provided inspiring leadership and direction for us in those difficult moments within the National Democratic Coalition”, President Tinubu says.

He assures General Akinrinade and other NADECO leaders of his steadfast determination to revitalise the economy and improve the living standards of the Nigerian people, to make proud all those who fought for the nation's democracy.

Expressing his gratitude for General Akinrinade's wise counsel, President Tinubu encourages the elder statesman to continue sharing his invaluable insights with the government and society.



