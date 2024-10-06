Queen Phinadon Set For Humanitarian Award/ Magazine Launch

Nigerian- born  Denmark based screen diva, Amb. Delight Benson, aka Queen Phina Don who's known for her philanthropist gesture, is taking a step further to appreciate personalities who have the heart of gold for supporting humanity, also,  she is floating a magazine to promote her  humanitarian project both  in Nigeria and diasporas..


On this note, Queen Phina Don has scheduled 21st December, 2024, for her Humanitarian Award/ Magazine launch on 21st December, 2024, at Presken Hotel, Allen, Lagos.


 The all colour 54- page Magazine will showcase Phina Don humanitarian projects, Phinadon Teen Project, tagged Social Harmony Network Teens Splash, Top dignitaries interviews, Health column, Brand, Entertainment, and special focus.


Amazing dignitaries that have confirmed their presence at the event are Eze Gburugburu of Lagos, HRH,Amb.Peter Ifeanyi  Asuonye, Multiple Award winner and  NDLEA Amb. Julius Omo and other top personalities from entertainminent, politics, religious among others.


Aside her passion for humanitarian, Queen Benson is  a woman of many parts bubbling with creative energy. She's also a public speaker, motivational/ inspirational speaker, mentor, Radio/Tv personality, model, Mc/host, a writer and a publisher, above all, she's also a minister in the Lord's vineyard.

