Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, will today Sunday, October 6, 2024, swear-in the newly elected Council Chairmen at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, by 4pm.

The newly elected Chairmen, along with one (1) guest each, are expected to be seated by 3:30pm according to a press statement issued by DR TAMMY WENIKE DANAGOGO Secretary to the State Government.