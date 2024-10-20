Police Tear Gas, Disperse Protesters At EndSars 4th Anniversary Rally

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command used tear gas to disperse protesters on Sunday, as they rallied to mark the fourth anniversary of the #EndSARS protests, a movement that gained international attention in October 2020.

Videos from the scene showed demonstrators fleeing as shots were fired into the air, and clouds of tear gas filled the area.

The protesters, who had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate around 8:30 am with banners and placards, called for the full implementation of the recommendations made by various judicial panels of inquiry set up in the aftermath of the 2020 protests.

Their placards carried messages demanding justice and accountability for the victims of police brutality and the implementation of reforms promised by the government.

In October 2020, the #EndSARS movement erupted across Nigeria, as thousands of young people took to the streets in major cities to protest against the rampant abuses, killings, and extortion committed by officers of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious unit within the Nigerian Police Force.

The protests culminated in a tragic confrontation at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, where security forces, including the Nigerian military, reportedly opened fire on peaceful demonstrators. The exact number of fatalities remains contested, but numerous people were severely injured, with reports of deaths surfacing in the days that followed.

Following the tragic events of October 2020, the Nigerian government established judicial panels across various states to investigate the incidents and address the protesters’ demands. However, nearly four years later, many of the panels’ recommendations have yet to be fully implemented, leaving protesters and human rights advocates disillusioned.

Speaking at the scene of the recent rally, one of the protesters recounted his experience during the police dispersal. In his words “They have started firing tear gas at us. I fell into the gutter; I was hit on the head,” he told an online media.

The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, defended the police action, stating that the protesters were causing traffic disruptions at the toll gate. “They were told to disperse, but they were adamant; we had to use minimal force to disperse them,” Hundeyin said. He denied that there was any confrontation between the police and protesters, despite reports of arrests and injuries.

As the world reflects on the significance of the #EndSARS movement, which brought attention to police brutality in Nigeria and across Africa, the events of this rally highlight ongoing frustrations among activists. Many are still seeking justice for the victims of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting and demanding that the promises of police reform and accountability be fulfilled.



