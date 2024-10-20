Nigerians Pray For Gen Lagbaja's Quick Recovery As Illness Story Hits Social Media

With the formal announcement of his illness , many Nigerians have taken to social media to pray for the quick recovery of  Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja

The Army had in a press statement by its spokesman confirmed that Gen Lagbaja is ill and currently in a foreign hospital receiving treatment 

Most Nigerians while reacting to the story showered praises on the soldier over the successes he has recorded since taking over as Army Chief in 2023

Some of them also recalled the gallantry he displayed as a Theatre Commander in the North 

Lagbaja they said deserves all the accolades being showered on him for the transformation in the Army since he took over

Born on 28th February 1968 , he is from Ilobu Osun State and the 27th Chief of Army Staff 

