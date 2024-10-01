No Going Back On Rivers LGA Election..Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has insisted that the forthcoming Local Government Election scheduled for 5th October will be held.

Fubara said there was an encumbrance known to law to stop the conduct of the exercise.

The governor, therefore, urged political parties and candidates contesting for various positions in the election and the electorate to be enthusiastic as they prepare to vote for their preferred candidates who will become the new political leaders at the council level.

Fubara gave the assurance shortly after an inspection tour of some sections of the 12.5km N225.1billion Trans-Kalabari Road project on Monday.





This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi.

The project is under construction, beginning from the Nkpor-Aker Road Roundabout in the Rumuolumeni community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, and is connecting the Bakana community by over-bridge across the seas and other communities in Kalabari land.

Commenting on the Trans-Kalabari Road project, Governor Fubara: “We are in Rumuolumeni, which is the starting point of the Trans-Kalabari Road. If you remember when we came to flag off this project, it is a project that will connect the Tombia people to the city.





“So, we just came for an inspection to see the progress of the job. I can say I am not too impressed, but considering the terrain, it is not a normal strong land where you just go clean the earth and just lay your asphalt.

“But I have told them that I need more speed because this project is very important project for me. As a matter of fact, I see it as one of my legacy projects. It is important that I achieve it before we complete our tenure,” he added.

He also visited the complex of the state Independent Electoral Commission where he interacted with the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rated) and other principal staff.

The governor said, “Our election will hold on the 5th of October, 2024. I’m aware that RSIEC told me that they already had an order mandating them to conduct the election on the 5th of October 2024, and the security agencies to support them.

“So, I think with that order, the election will hold. I might not be a lawyer but I know there is something they call first-in-hand, and since they have the first-in-hand, we will give them all the necessary support for that election to be conducted.

“And it will be one of the best elections ever conducted free and fair in this State.”

Addressing RSIEC staff, Fubara said he has been inundated with rumours of plans by some misguided fellows to disrupt activities at the commission and warned such persons to retrace their steps.





Fubara stated, “What is important to me is the interest of Rivers State, that it has to be alive. It doesn’t belong to anybody. I don’t care who nominated you but do the right thing, that is what is important to me because if we make a mistake today, it is going to live with us forever.

“Nobody has a right to come here. This is the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission. It belongs to Rivers State, and I am the Governor. So, if there is anything, let me know, I will come here mysel







