Breaking: Popular Nollywood Actor Yomi Fabiyi Escapes Alleged Assassination Plot , Flees Into Exile

Nigerian Actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi has said that he narrowly escaped assassination two nights ago, and he now claims that his life is in danger.

The actor disclosed this while explaining his absence from Monday’s coroner’s court appearance for the late singer Mohbad.

Yomi Fabiyi claims that even though he escaped from assassins two days ago, they still had plans to assassinate him yesterday night. He observed that he would have been buried by tomorrow if they had been successful.

Yomi Fabiyi has denied taking money from anyone, asserting that there are efforts to sabotage his life because he is advocating for justice for the late musician Mohbad. The actor emphasised that he cannot take his safety lightly, revealing that he is currently in hiding.

He expressed, in part, “I escaped from assassins two days ago and they still planned to Kpai me tonight. If they had succeeded, I would have been buried tomorrow. They will now waste me all because I am fighting for Justice. I didn’t collect money from anybody. I am just doing my own for God. I can’t use my body as an experiment. I ran for my life”.

Yomi in the viral video circulating online said he had to escape with the help certain unnamed individuals who hinted him on the plot

He claimed he doesn't know what next for him but thank God for his narrow escape

He warn all those trying to cover up on what led to Mobahd's death to be weary of their acts because he has enough evidence to nail them

He promised to come back for his son whom he hurriedly left behind

Many have taken to social media to express their shock over the allegations, they called on the Police to dig into the root of the matter