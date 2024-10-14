Nigerian-born Dauda Wins 2024 Mr Olympia, Takes Home $600,000 , Matches Arnold Schwarzenegger's Feat

Nigerian-born Samson Dauda has clinched the prestigious 2024 Mr. Olympia bodybuilding title, securing the largest prize ever awarded in the sport’s history.

The event took place at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas in the United States, serving as the grand finale of the 2024 Olympia weekend.

Fifteen elite athletes advanced from the pre-judging stage and battled it out on the main stage for the ultimate crown.

Dauda, a Nigerian-born bodybuilder currently based in the United Kingdom, emerged victorious, with Hadi Choopan taking the runner-up spot, while 2023 champion Derek Lunsford slipped to third place.

In addition to winning the title, Dauda was also crowned the People’s Champion, earning a record-breaking prize of $600,000—the largest sum ever awarded in a bodybuilding competition.



Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a legendary figure in bodybuilding, previously dominated the Mr. Olympia stage, winning six consecutive titles from 1970 to 1975 before transitioning to Hollywood.

Schwarzenegger made a successful comeback in 1980, securing his seventh and final title, further cementing his legacy in the sport.

