Breaking: NFF Pulls Super Eagles From AFCON Qualifier After Libya Airport Nightmare

The Nigeria Football Federation has decided to pull the Super Eagles out of Tuesday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya.

This follows a frustrating 12-hour ordeal at Al Abraq International Airport in Libya, where the team has been stranded since their arrival on Sunday afternoon.

CKNNews reports that the Nigerian delegation was en route to Benghazi for the crucial qualifier when their chartered aircraft was dangerously diverted mid-flight to Al Abraq, a small airport typically reserved for hajj operations.

The unexpected diversion left players and officials stranded without any assistance from the Libyan Football Federation, which failed to provide transportation.

In a statement on Monday, the NFF detailed the chaotic situation, explaining that the team remained at the airport for over 12 hours, unable to reach their hotel in Benghazi, which is three hours away.

“The Nigerian delegation for Tuesday’s 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya is still at Al Abraq Airport, 12 hours after landing. The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport just as the pilot was completing his approach to Benghazi Airport,” the NFF stated.

The NFF further noted that the fatigued and frustrated players have now resolved not to play the match.

The NFF, supporting the players’ decision, is now arranging for the team to fly back to Nigeria, effectively pulling them out of the fixture.

“Players have resolved not to play the match any longer, and NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home,” the statement concluded.



